The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,141,081 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.07% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $71,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 11,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.9% during the second quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 10,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 35,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

TD stock opened at $56.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $98.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.95. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $53.52 and a fifty-two week high of $65.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 14.34%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.739 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 96.49%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

