Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Earns Neutral Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $270.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.26 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.02 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TSCO. Citigroup downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Tractor Supply from $325.00 to $317.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.70.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

TSCO stock opened at $272.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $282.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.33. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $307.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.80.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,682.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,682.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tractor Supply

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth $332,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at about $3,245,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $257,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Stories

