Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) PT Raised to $49.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE:TNL opened at $47.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.66 and its 200 day moving average is $44.61. Travel + Leisure has a fifty-two week low of $32.26 and a fifty-two week high of $49.91.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The firm had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Travel + Leisure will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.83%.

In related news, insider Amandine Robin-Caplan sold 3,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $135,812.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,703.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Amandine Robin-Caplan sold 3,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $135,812.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,703.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $93,158.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,832.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,439 shares of company stock valued at $4,032,971 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNL. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Travel + Leisure by 2.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 1,948.1% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

