Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Major Shareholder Sells $150,200.00 in Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $150,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,837,696 shares in the company, valued at $72,662,193.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Azzurro Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 25th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 30,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $461,700.00.

On Thursday, September 26th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 10,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $125,400.00.

On Tuesday, September 24th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 37,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $487,125.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 15,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $220,800.00.

On Thursday, August 8th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 15,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $157,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 3,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $32,620.00.

On Tuesday, July 30th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 22,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $228,600.00.

Shares of Travelzoo stock opened at $15.41 on Monday. Travelzoo has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $15.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.74.

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.15 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 170.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelzoo declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 1,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 169.5% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 79,990 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Travelzoo by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 34,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 23,599 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 97,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. 27.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TZOO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Travelzoo from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Litchfield Hills Research began coverage on Travelzoo in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price target on Travelzoo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

