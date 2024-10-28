Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Twilio from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Twilio from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.48.

TWLO opened at $70.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.57, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.35. Twilio has a 1 year low of $49.86 and a 1 year high of $78.16.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. Twilio had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Twilio will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $120,712.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,328 shares in the company, valued at $9,548,236.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $120,712.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,328 shares in the company, valued at $9,548,236.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $119,084.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,382,431.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,906 shares of company stock worth $3,388,596 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 159.1% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 43.3% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

