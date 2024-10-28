UBS Group Cuts Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target to $195.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Boeing from $224.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.79.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $155.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $95.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.66 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.64. Boeing has a 1-year low of $146.02 and a 1-year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.26) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Boeing will post -5.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazari Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 55.7% in the second quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,226,000 after buying an additional 8,309 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Boeing by 8.4% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 119,243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $18,130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares during the period. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at about $11,237,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth about $21,405,000. Finally, Williams Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth about $1,637,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

