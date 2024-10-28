Unisys (UIS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.17. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 24.50% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $478.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Unisys to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UIS stock opened at $5.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.04. Unisys has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $8.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.78.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

