Universal Display (OLED) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. Universal Display has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $158.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.46 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Universal Display to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $202.15 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.17. Universal Display has a 52-week low of $133.67 and a 52-week high of $237.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 43.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OLED shares. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $189.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $198.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Display currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.88.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

