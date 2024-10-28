V2X (VVX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. V2X has set its FY24 guidance at $3.85-4.20 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 3.850-4.200 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.01). V2X had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. V2X’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect V2X to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

V2X Price Performance

V2X stock opened at $62.21 on Monday. V2X has a 1 year low of $37.04 and a 1 year high of $65.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VVX shares. Baird R W raised shares of V2X to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on V2X in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of V2X in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other V2X news, Director Eric M. Pillmore purchased 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,992,768. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eric M. Pillmore purchased 3,125 shares of V2X stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,992,768. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William Boyd Noon acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,688. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 11,936 shares of company stock worth $572,928. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

V2X Company Profile

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

