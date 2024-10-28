Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 756,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,085 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 1.85% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $19,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 276,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,076,000 after acquiring an additional 92,918 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 5.0% during the third quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 215,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 10,256 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 88.2% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 12,452 shares during the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lifted its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 10.5% during the third quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lifted its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 15.5% during the third quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 28,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Price Performance

OUNZ stock opened at $26.48 on Monday. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $26.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.65.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Company Profile

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

