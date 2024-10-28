VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Stock Position Lifted by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 60,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,781,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $252.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $136.10 and a 1 year high of $283.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $242.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.79.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

