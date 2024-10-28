Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 31,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 14,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 80.6% in the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 9,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,479,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,789,000 after acquiring an additional 51,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $47.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.13 and its 200-day moving average is $44.46. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.61 and a 1 year high of $49.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

