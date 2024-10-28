Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Position Reduced by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodds Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $166.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $170.80.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

