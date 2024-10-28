Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,941 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $726,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 203,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,581,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $95.74 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.63. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $99.58. The stock has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

