Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VONV. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 13.1% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 237.4% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 7.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 77,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 396,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,157,000 after acquiring an additional 15,356 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VONV opened at $83.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a fifty-two week low of $62.92 and a fifty-two week high of $85.04.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.437 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

