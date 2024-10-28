Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Acquired by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,423,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,911,000 after purchasing an additional 10,681,472 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,271,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,876,000 after acquiring an additional 157,659 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,038,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,672 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,413,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,104,000 after acquiring an additional 222,213 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 3,414,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,072,000 after purchasing an additional 21,376 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

VXUS opened at $62.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $76.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $65.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.56.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.