Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management cut its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 362,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at $1,325,000. OFI Invest Asset Management increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2,181.7% during the second quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 2,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at $1,115,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at $2,340,000. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK opened at $264.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $268.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a PE ratio of 49.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.32 and a 52-week high of $287.13.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 252.11%. The company had revenue of $716.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.33, for a total value of $54,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,289,184.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VRSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $279.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $268.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $278.00 to $263.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.67.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

