Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Acquired by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 23.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Vertiv by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 18.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 13,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC boosted its position in Vertiv by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Vertiv by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of VRT opened at $112.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a PE ratio of 87.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $34.60 and a one year high of $116.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.26.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 7.81%.

Insider Activity

In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,254.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Vertiv from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Vertiv

About Vertiv

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.