Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,908,755 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 85,767 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.0% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.10% of Visa worth $525,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 3.1% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 13,277 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 14.5% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 96,434 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $26,913,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 3.8% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Visa by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 36,321 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on V. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Visa from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.19.

Visa Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $281.73 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $228.03 and a 1-year high of $293.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $279.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

