Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Short Interest Down 16.3% in October

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,930,000 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the September 30th total of 13,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

Insider Transactions at Warner Music Group

Institutional Trading of Warner Music Group

In other news, CEO Max Lousada sold 428,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $12,007,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,289,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,113,588. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 628,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,628,757. Corporate insiders own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Warner Music Group by 74.5% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Warner Music Group during the third quarter valued at $30,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Warner Music Group by 5,790.5% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Warner Music Group during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Warner Music Group during the first quarter valued at $82,000. 96.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Warner Music Group stock opened at $32.38 on Monday. Warner Music Group has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.20 and its 200 day moving average is $30.74. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 101.32% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Warner Music Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin’ Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

