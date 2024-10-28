Warrior Met Coal (HCC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Warrior Met Coal to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $396.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.91 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect Warrior Met Coal to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HCC opened at $60.50 on Monday. Warrior Met Coal has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $75.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.23 and a 200 day moving average of $63.67.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 3.96%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HCC. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

