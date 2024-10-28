Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 11,403 Shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 782,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,403 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 9.04% of Franklin Income Focus ETF worth $21,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 24,706 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF by 40.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 69,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 20,033 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Franklin Income Focus ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 108,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 20,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Income Focus ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000.

Franklin Income Focus ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Franklin Income Focus ETF stock opened at $26.94 on Monday. Franklin Income Focus ETF has a 1-year low of $23.36 and a 1-year high of $27.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.03 and a 200-day moving average of $26.33.

Franklin Income Focus ETF Cuts Dividend

Franklin Income Focus ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st.

The Franklin Income Focus ETF (INCM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund actively manages a diversified portfolio of equities and debt securities. The fund seeks to maximize income over a full market cycle by utilizing income generation strategies and investing opportunistically across various assets classes, markets, and sectors.

