Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,811 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $25,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $59,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $127.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $89.69 and a 52 week high of $128.67.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.4387 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.