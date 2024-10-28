Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 1.43% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $19,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Vicus Capital boosted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. boosted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 61.9% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period.

Get SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA QUS opened at $157.68 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.63. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $116.15 and a 12-month high of $160.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.83.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Profile

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.