Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 659,002 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 62,414 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $27,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the second quarter worth about $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 204.7% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 365.4% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Comcast by 177.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 812 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Comcast Price Performance
Shares of CMCSA opened at $41.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.11.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Comcast Company Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
