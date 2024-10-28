Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $29,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on GE Vernova from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $256.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.40.

GE Vernova Price Performance

NYSE GEV opened at $293.54 on Monday. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $235.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.64.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

