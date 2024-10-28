Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $19.49 Million Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,345 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $19,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hershey alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $195.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $179.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.11.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total value of $107,153.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,912.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hershey Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of HSY opened at $181.26 on Monday. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $178.82 and a 12 month high of $211.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.50 and its 200-day moving average is $192.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.31%.

About Hershey

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.