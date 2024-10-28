Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $22.49 Million Stake in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 589,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 2.33% of IDT worth $22,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in IDT by 2.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDT by 53.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDT by 9.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in IDT by 5.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in IDT by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IDT stock opened at $45.97 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.30. IDT Co. has a 12 month low of $27.09 and a 12 month high of $49.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. IDT’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of IDT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

In other IDT news, EVP Joyce J. Mason sold 2,094 shares of IDT stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $96,700.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,326.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Marcelo Fischer sold 600 shares of IDT stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $29,142.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,920.61. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joyce J. Mason sold 2,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $96,700.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,326.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,582 shares of company stock worth $1,632,568. 15.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About IDT

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

