Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $27.54 Million Stock Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,491 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.31% of Donaldson worth $27,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DCI. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Donaldson by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Donaldson by 52.0% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson

In other news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 83,600 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $6,189,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,791,456.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Donaldson news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $182,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,915.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 83,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $6,189,744.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,791,456.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 167,805 shares of company stock worth $12,310,222. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on DCI. StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.67.

Donaldson Stock Performance

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $74.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.89. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $78.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.12 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

