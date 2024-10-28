Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $31.58 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 512,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,949 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $31,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co of Tennessee bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter worth about $61,055,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,093,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,554,000 after purchasing an additional 58,262 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 734,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,193,000 after buying an additional 18,846 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 32.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 650,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,855,000 after buying an additional 158,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 569,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,213,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the period.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:USRT opened at $60.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $43.76 and a 12 month high of $62.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.03.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

