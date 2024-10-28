Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 803,111 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,350 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $220,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,793 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 13,933 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 15.9% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm increased its stake in Visa by 0.7% in the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 5,241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Visa by 0.5% during the second quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on V. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. William Blair raised shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.19.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,687.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $281.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $515.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $228.03 and a 1 year high of $293.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.16.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

