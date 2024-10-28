Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 323,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,895 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $27,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.2% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 64.7% in the first quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.5% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.4% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 8,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 922,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,607,000 after purchasing an additional 35,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $89.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.48. The company has a market capitalization of $110.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.07 and a 1 year high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 29.34%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 375.61%.

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $167,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,398,843.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,459,529.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,545,480.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $167,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,398,843.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,340. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.85.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

