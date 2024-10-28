Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 15,752 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 403,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,752 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $33,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,065,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,827,000 after acquiring an additional 6,706,045 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,606,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,048,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013,457 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 282.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,192,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,512,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,615 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $84.48 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $56.78 and a 52-week high of $85.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.45.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

