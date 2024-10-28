Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 24,313 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 339,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,313 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $33,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of VNQ opened at $95.74 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $99.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

