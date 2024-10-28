Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,164 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 153,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,164 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $20,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17,525.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,372,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348,183 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,872.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 617,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,060,000 after buying an additional 586,170 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 400.3% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 315,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,126,000 after buying an additional 252,150 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 72.7% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 213,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,556,000 after buying an additional 89,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 66.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 121,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,697,000 after buying an additional 48,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $133.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $137.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.81.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $1.5496 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

