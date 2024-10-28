Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 36,705 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,705 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $19,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 836.5% in the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $45.12 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.40 and a 12 month high of $47.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.46 and its 200 day moving average is $43.08.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

