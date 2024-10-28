Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 43,467 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 790,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,467 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $24,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,910,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,533 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,207,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,192,000 after buying an additional 26,364 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,187,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,145,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,120,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,729,000 after buying an additional 46,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 705,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,970,000 after buying an additional 8,516 shares during the period.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWI opened at $29.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.88. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $30.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.87.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.