Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 749,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,428 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.49% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $20,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,493,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,717,000 after buying an additional 337,372 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Arkos Global Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 124,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:REET opened at $25.88 on Monday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $19.69 and a 52-week high of $27.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92.

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

