Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Trims Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 870,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,842 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 3.05% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April worth $31,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 144.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,211,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,996,000 after purchasing an additional 715,174 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 1,528.0% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,145,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,115,000 after buying an additional 1,074,824 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter worth about $12,828,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 3.6% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 370,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,431,000 after buying an additional 12,871 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 368,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,765,000 after acquiring an additional 166,262 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

BATS PAPR opened at $36.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.65.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

