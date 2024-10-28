WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 58.1% in the second quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 52.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Mary Beth Straka sold 3,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total value of $301,449.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,712.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Mary Beth Straka sold 3,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total value of $301,449.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,712.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,362 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $120,918.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,796.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,702 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,058. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $97.19 on Monday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.13 and a 12 month high of $100.31. The stock has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.45.

View Our Latest Research Report on WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.