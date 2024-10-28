WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,653,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 6,355 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 54,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 71.4% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $97.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.70. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.13 and a fifty-two week high of $100.31.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.93%.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In other news, VP William J. Guc sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $557,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,208.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Mary Beth Straka sold 3,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total transaction of $301,449.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,662 shares in the company, valued at $340,712.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William J. Guc sold 6,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $557,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,208.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,702 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,058. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.45.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

