Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $85.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on LRCX. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.03.

Lam Research stock opened at $77.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.97. Lam Research has a one year low of $57.44 and a one year high of $113.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 48.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lam Research will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.38%.

In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.51, for a total transaction of $528,928.97. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,315.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 994.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 232,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $190,066,000 after acquiring an additional 211,614 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $192,668,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Lam Research by 24.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 968,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $940,592,000 after purchasing an additional 191,230 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,856,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,519,576,000 after purchasing an additional 144,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Lam Research by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,959,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,875,023,000 after buying an additional 142,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

