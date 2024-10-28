Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Short Interest Down 15.1% in October

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,610,000 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the September 30th total of 10,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:WY opened at $31.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.82. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $26.73 and a one year high of $36.27. The firm has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.97 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 7.43%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

In related news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.38 per share, for a total transaction of $988,470.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director James Calvin O’rourke purchased 7,800 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $249,678.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at $565,680.72. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert Monaco purchased 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.38 per share, with a total value of $988,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,381.88. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 99.2% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 47,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 23,432 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 5.7% in the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 50,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.1% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 22,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at $832,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on WY

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.