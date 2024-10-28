Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Acquired by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WHR. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the second quarter worth about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 1,010.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 80.6% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Whirlpool from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on Whirlpool from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 3,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $326,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Shares of WHR stock opened at $104.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $84.18 and a 12-month high of $125.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 2.89%. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.42%.

About Whirlpool

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.