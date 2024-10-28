Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Acquired by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 171.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 11.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 2.0% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Whirlpool by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 17,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 3,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $326,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Whirlpool

Whirlpool Stock Down 5.7 %

WHR opened at $104.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.76. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $84.18 and a 52 week high of $125.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 96.42%.

About Whirlpool

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.