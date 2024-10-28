Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVIP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVIP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the September 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Down 4.5 %

WVVIP opened at $3.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average of $3.91. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.94.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct Sales and Distributor Sales. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.

