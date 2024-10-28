Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVIP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVIP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the September 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Down 4.5 %
WVVIP opened at $3.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average of $3.91. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.94.
