Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) Short Interest Update

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, a decline of 50.7% from the September 30th total of 98,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Windtree Therapeutics Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:WINT opened at $0.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.67. The company has a market cap of $511,310.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.55. Windtree Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $22.36.

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($20.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($8.11) by ($12.80). On average, analysts expect that Windtree Therapeutics will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Windtree Therapeutics Company Profile

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute cardiovascular diseases. The company’s lead product candidate is istaroxime, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock.

