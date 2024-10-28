WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) Short Interest Update

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the September 30th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of WISeKey International in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.
WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT and Managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI). It offers microcontrollers that provides identity to various connected devices; and mPKI, which include digital identity, certificate management and signing solutions, and trust services, as well as offers digital certificates; software as a service, including cloud-based certificate life-cycle-management and signing and authentication solutions; software licenses; post-contract customer support for cybersecurity applications; and infrastructure hosting and monitoring services.
