WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,641 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the first quarter worth about $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 5,000.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 40.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the second quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at WSFS Financial

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Clark sold 12,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total transaction of $715,712.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,924.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSFS has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on WSFS Financial from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stephens upped their price objective on WSFS Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Read Our Latest Report on WSFS

WSFS Financial Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of WSFS Financial stock opened at $49.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.01. WSFS Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $33.69 and a twelve month high of $58.59.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $267.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.35 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

WSFS Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 13.70%.

About WSFS Financial

(Free Report)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.