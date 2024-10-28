Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) Short Interest Update

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, a growth of 114.9% from the September 30th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Xunlei

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xunlei stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,254 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,515 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Xunlei worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xunlei Stock Performance

Shares of XNET opened at $2.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.89 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.15. Xunlei has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $2.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Xunlei ( NASDAQ:XNET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $79.33 million during the quarter. Xunlei had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 4.52%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xunlei in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Xunlei

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through Green Channel and Fast Bird products.

